Trading Tech Row Tossed For Lack Of Antitrust Harm, Acts

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund management technology firm Advent Software Inc. and its parent company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., have ducked a second antitrust lawsuit over the cancellation of a software reseller agreement, with a New York federal judge writing the claims off as a contract dispute, not a competition fight. In an order similar to a Pennsylvania federal judge's October decision nixing SEI Global Services Inc.'s lawsuit — an order currently on appeal — U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil found Wednesday that Arcesium LLC had demonstrated none of the factors necessary to accuse Advent and SS&C of violating antitrust law when they canceled...

