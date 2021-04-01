Judge Greenlights Rule Easing Transit Unions' Removal

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has greenlit a National Mediation Board rule streamlining the process for rail and airline workers to remove their unions, saying the Railway Labor Act leaves the board room to set a decertification process. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols granted the board summary judgment on a transit union coalition's suit seeking to nullify the 2019 rule, which spared workers a circuitous process for ousting unwanted unions. While the RLA does not explicitly empower the board to set a decertification process, it doesn't block it either, the judge said. "At the very least, the act does not unambiguously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS