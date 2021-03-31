Ice Cube Sues Robinhood For Using His Image For Promotion

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Rapper and actor Ice Cube hit Robinhood with a trademark infringement suit in California federal court Wednesday, claiming the popular online trading platform — a "scam" that he "wants nothing to do with" — used his image in a promotion without his permission. Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr., slammed the company, calling it a "wolf in sheep's clothing" and the "archetypal example of an amoral corporation that places profits over people," and saying that its ethos runs counter to his own. "Just as Robinhood's recent well-known conduct has resulted in Congressional investigations and numerous class action lawsuits,...

