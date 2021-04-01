Skullcandy Beats Infringement Claims Over Wireless Tech

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday threw out a suit accusing headphone maker Skullcandy Inc. of infringing a number of patents covering wireless headphones, ruling that rival Koss Corp. hasn't demonstrated that Skullcandy has a regular and established place of business in Texas. Koss launched separate suits against Skullcandy, Apple, Bose, JLAB Audio and Poly in July, claiming that Koss was the first to develop the concept for wireless headphones through its line of "Striva" products. However, it admitted it stumbled in the marketplace due to its supply chain and customer base being "thrown into upheaval" in the late 2000s and...

