Illumina Agrees To Delay $8B Grail Deal During FTC Challenge

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Illumina Inc. has agreed to delay closing its planned $8 billion acquisition of cancer detection firm Grail Inc. until as late as September while the Federal Trade Commission challenges the deal in D.C. federal court. Illumina and Grail have agreed not to close the proposed transaction until at least Sept. 20 or after 11:59 p.m. on the second business day after the court rules on the FTC's move for a preliminary injunction blocking the merger, whichever comes first. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Wednesday signed a temporary restraining order that puts in place the timing agreement between the FTC and...

