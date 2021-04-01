Water Heater Co. Nabs $4.5M Win In IP Row With Rival

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge said that water heater manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp. is owed about $4.5 million after finding that a rival's low-emission model infringes its intellectual property. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark ruled that A.O. Smith was entitled to $4,544,460 in lost profit damages for what he said was defendant Bradford White Corp.'s indirect infringement of an A.O. Smith patent: U.S. Patent No. 8,375,897. The judge also said that A.O. Smith was entitled to just $2 in additional nominal damages for Bradford White's indirect and direct infringement. The judge did, however, clear Bradford White of allegations of...

