Ex-Ill. State Attorney's Race Bias Suit Tossed

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge threw out a Black former assistant state attorney's race discrimination and retaliation case against the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, finding that he can't sue any official state actors and his allegation against his former colleagues needs to be reworked. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood ruled Wednesday that Brandon Hudson, who worked for the office as an assistant state attorney from 2015 to 2018, can't sue the office under the 11th Amendment, which bars federal cases against state actors. The judge also said Hudson can't sue his former colleagues in their official capacities, including Cook County State...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS