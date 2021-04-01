Palantir Founders' 'Magical' Stocks Control Co., Chancery Told

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A would-be class of investors in software and analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. accused three of its founders Wednesday of fielding a class of "magical" company stock that assures their control regardless of outstanding shares, and the Delaware Chancery Court has been asked to strike those stocks down. The six-count complaint said Palantir and founders Peter Thiel, Alexander Karp and Stephen Cohen "twisted the notion of stock and voting rights beyond recognition" in an effective power-grab that violates Delaware's General Corporation Law. Delaware law ties voting power to ownership of shares, the complaint said, but the "Class F" stock targeted in...

