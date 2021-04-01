YPF Says Its Confidential Info At Risk In Ch. 11 DQ Fight

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Argentine energy company YPF SA told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday that there is a real risk that its confidential information could be shared with adversary Maxus Litigation Trust because its former counsel jumped to White & Case LLP, the law firm that represents Maxus in a $14 billion environment liability suit. During the virtual hearing, YPF attorney Victor Hou of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP said White & Case should be disqualified from representing the Maxus trust in the litigation because attorney Jessica Lauria, formerly Jessica Boelter, had moved from Sidley Austin — which was representing YPF in...

