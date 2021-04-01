High Court Upholds FCC Media Ownership Deregulation

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission was well within its authority to do away with three media ownership controls despite a lack of data on how the deregulatory moves might affect women and minorities seeking to gain a toehold in the industry. In a unanimous opinion penned by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court said it found no issues with the agency's 2017 decision that scrapped bans on broadcast-newspaper and television-radio cross-ownership, nixed restrictions on cross-station advertising agreements, and dropped a diversity-of-viewpoints rule for local markets — all of which were designed to ensure media consumers can get...

