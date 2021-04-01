Alamo Theaters' Ch. 11 Bidding Plan, $60M DIP Loan Approved

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A last-minute round of compromises positioned bankrupt Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas for key Delaware court approvals on Thursday for a final $60 million Chapter 11 financing plan and procedures for a stalking-horse sale in May. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved both motions by Alamo, the nation's largest privately owned theater chain, following agreements with a recently formed official committee of unsecured creditors, among other groups. Among the new debtor-in-possession loan provisions protecting the unsecured creditor group was a $1 million boost to in a "wind-down" budget for the case, as well as an assurance that the committee would have rights...

