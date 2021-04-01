Alpha Media Gets OK For $267M Chapter 11 Plan

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved radio chain Alpha Media's $267 million Chapter 11 plan, overruling arguments by the U.S. Trustee's Office that creditors weren't given sufficient opportunity to reject the plan's legal releases. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens signed off on Alpha Media's restructuring plans over the U.S. trustee's objections, noting that most of the creditors the trustee said should have been better informed of their ability to opt out of the legal releases have no reason to object to the plan. "There hasn't been any claim identified that could compete with payment in full,"...

