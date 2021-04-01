Dallas Paid-Sick-Leave Ordinance Permanently Blocked

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Dallas ordinance requiring employers to provide paid sick leave is preempted by the Lone Star State's minimum wage law, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday, permanently enjoining the ordinance after determining that the employment benefit violates the state's prohibition on local wage laws. U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan granted a permanent injunction sought by ESI/Employee Solutions LP, Hagan Law Group LLC and the state itself Wednesday, blocking the city of Dallas' paid-sick-leave ordinance after determining that it is preempted for the same reasons as other recent paid-sick-leave ordinances in Austin and San Antonio. Judge Jordan said that while the Texas Supreme Court has not...

