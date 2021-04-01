Ex-NFLer Favre Beats Fraud Suit Over Bankrupt Media Co.

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Retired NFL player Brett Favre and executives of the digital sports media company Sqor defeated a securities lawsuit brought by a venture capital firm claiming it was deceived into pouring over $16 million into the now-bankrupt company, with a Louisiana federal judge ruling Wednesday that the firm's claims lacked sufficient particularity. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter tossed Louisiana-based Callais Capital Management LLC's claims on Wednesday against former National Football League quarterback Brett Favre, Sqor's co-founders Brian Wilhite and Emaleigh Wilhite, chief revenue officer Jon Gregg, board member Brian May and shareholder John Durham. The judge said Callais didn't meet the...

