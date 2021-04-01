Calif. Judge Says No New Trial In 5-Hour Energy Antitrust Row

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal court won't give seven family-owned wholesalers another trial more than a year after a jury cleared the maker of 5-Hour Energy of their price discrimination claims, it declared Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall also won't hand down an injunction blocking the energy shot maker from giving members-only warehouse store Costco a better deal than the family-owned businesses, she said in a pair of in-court rulings that landed on the docket Thursday. With her orders, Judge Marshall dashed the wholesalers' hopes of another shot at pressing their claims that energy shot company Living Essentials discriminated against them...

