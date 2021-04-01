Bristol Myers Squibb Settles Medicaid Rebate Suit For $75M

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit over claims it shorted its payments to government insurance programs, Deputy U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen announced from Philadelphia Thursday. The settlement ends claims that Bristol Myers paid less than it owed for dozens of drugs under the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, where a drugmaker pays states incentives for their Medicaid programs to cover its products, by reducing what it told the state and federal governments the average prices were for the covered drugs. "The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that pharmaceutical manufacturers...

