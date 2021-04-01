Biden Official Says Congress Must Boost Clean Energy

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said Thursday the Biden administration wants Congress to approve a so-called clean energy standard that would force utilities to draw more of their power from emissions-free sources as part of a recently announced $2 trillion infrastructure investment plan. President Joe Biden has called for 100% "carbon pollution-free" power by 2035, and McCarthy said that a clean energy standard would be a reliable way to achieve the kind of reductions Biden promised on the campaign trail. The announcement of the administration's support for a clean energy standard was made on a call with reporters Thursday during which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS