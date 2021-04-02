Kiernan Trebach Launches NY Office With 13 Ex-Havkins Attys

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- One of Kiernan Trebach LLP's founders on Friday confirmed that his defense-focused law firm's latest office is open for business in New York City, with many of another local firm's attorneys joining the fold. Barry Trebach told Law360 Pulse that the new office launched with 16 lawyers and a physical location in Lower Manhattan at the beginning of March. A firm statement noted that it built the office and broader operations throughout the region with the hires of 13 attorneys from Havkins Rosenfeld Ritzert. Name partners Abraham "Abbie" Havkins, Steven H. Rosenfeld and Gail L. Ritzert laterally joined the office and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS