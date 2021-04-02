Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

National Black Farmers' Roundup Suit To Stay In Calif. MDL

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will not reconsider its decision to transfer into a California MDL a suit by the National Black Farmers Association against Monsanto aiming to stop the sale of the weedkiller Roundup.

In an order filed Thursday, the JPML declined the Bayer AG unit's motion to reconsider the decision, finding that the claims in the association's suit will involve many of the same issues of causation, background science and regulatory history as the claims in the MDL.

The association originally sued in Missouri federal court in August, seeking to get the Bayer AG unit to stop selling its Roundup...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!