National Black Farmers' Roundup Suit To Stay In Calif. MDL

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will not reconsider its decision to transfer into a California MDL a suit by the National Black Farmers Association against Monsanto aiming to stop the sale of the weedkiller Roundup. In an order filed Thursday, the JPML declined the Bayer AG unit's motion to reconsider the decision, finding that the claims in the association's suit will involve many of the same issues of causation, background science and regulatory history as the claims in the MDL. The association originally sued in Missouri federal court in August, seeking to get the Bayer AG unit to stop selling its Roundup...

