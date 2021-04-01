Day Care's Assault Coverage Suit Proceeds To Jury Trial

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- RSUI Indemnity Co. can rely on an exclusion for sex abuse or molestation to avoid having to pay part of a $6 million jury verdict against a Minnesota day care facility where one child assaulted another, a federal judge ruled Thursday, but said the excess insurer must face trial to determine the scope of its exclusion policy. U.S. District Chief Judge John R. Tunheim granted partial summary judgment to RSUI in its coverage fight against Kids Quest Grand Casino Mille Lacs, finding that the exclusion may apply. He said the jury's verdict didn't determine if the assault that took place at...

