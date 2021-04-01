Chicken Of The Sea Serves Up $13M Tuna Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A final group of direct purchasers in antitrust litigation against Chicken of the Sea International have asked a California federal judge to sign off on a $13 million deal resolving claims that the company schemed with other seafood producers to jack up the price of canned tuna. Chicken of the Sea and its parent company, Thai Union Group PCL, have agreed to pay 3.2% of the combined sales of packaged tuna products they sold to the direct purchaser class, according to Wednesday's motion for preliminary approval, which will provide about $13 million to the class members. The only deductions from that...

