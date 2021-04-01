Ohio Hospital Secures Win In Heart Attack Med Mal Case

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Thursday approved a win for the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in a suit that alleged it failed to prevent a man's fatal heart attack, finding the trial court did not make a mistake by limiting discovery or testimony at trial. This was the appeals court's second look at a suit filed by Madora Jones over the death of her husband. The Eighth District had previously granted a new trial after a juror expressed remorse for her vote, before the state supreme court overturned that decision and ordered the court to take a second look at the case....

