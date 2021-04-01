SEIU Accuses McDonald's Of Spying On Pro-Union Workers

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- McDonald's violated federal labor law by surveilling workers who participated in union-backed campaigns for higher wages, a fast food workers' advocacy group alleged in a charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday. The charge the Service Employees International Union-affiliated National Fast Food Workers Union filed against McDonald's USA LLC and McDonald's Corp. is largely based on a Vice report from February that said the fast food giant surveilled workers who participated in the Fight for $15 campaign. The union accused McDonald's of tracking social media accounts and using other tools to monitor workers aligned with Fight for $15...

