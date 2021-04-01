11th Circ. Ties High Court's New Age Bias Test To Title VII

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday extended the U.S. Supreme Court's plaintiff-friendly standard for federal workers' Age Discrimination in Employment Act suits to their claims under Title VII, breathing new life into allegations by a pharmacist who last year convinced the justices to see the ADEA her way. A three-judge panel ruled that plaintiff Noris Babb could pursue claims that the Department of Veterans Affairs retaliated against her in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and illegally subjected her to a hostile work environment, vacating a trial court's decision awarding the government summary judgment on both claims. The case...

