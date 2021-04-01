Annie's Mac And Cheese Uses Harmful Chemical, Suit Says

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- General Mills' Annie's macaroni and cheese products are advertised as "Made with Goodness!" when in fact they are made with ortho-phthalates, a chemical that is harmful if consumed, especially by pregnant women and children, according to a potential class action filed in New York federal court Thursday. Shelby Franklin claims General Mills Inc. has admitted that it has tested its mac and cheese products and found that they do contain phthalates, which researchers have linked to asthma, breast cancer and Type 2 diabetes, among a slew of other health issues. "Defendant uses a cute bunny as a 'mascot,' which appears on...

