Pot Co. Board Drama Ignites Claim Of 'Corporate Anarchy'

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Dueling lawsuits filed recently in Massachusetts state court detail a power struggle for a Massachusetts medical cannabis company, pitting its founders against a pair of European investors who claim the business's alleged nonchalance has devolved into "corporate anarchy." The investors, Paul L. Hearn of England and Anthony R. Banks of Scotland, said in a suit filed Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court that they invested $4 million into Lowell-based cannabis cultivation center and Merrimac-based medical dispensary BeWell Organic Medicine Inc. But their worries over the company's future led them to vote to oust co-founders CEO Charles M. Saba and Treasurer Arthur P....

