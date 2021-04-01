ITC Clears Way For Dumping Duties On Czech Steel Pipes

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A panel of U.S. International Trade Commission members found that steel pipe from the Czech Republic harmed domestic producers, in a unanimous Thursday vote clearing the way for tariffs on the foreign goods. The vote comes weeks after the U.S. Department of Commerce teed up 51.70% duties against the foreign products, finding that Czech suppliers were selling the goods at unfairly low prices. As a result of the ITC's affirmative vote, Commerce will issue those duties, the ITC said. A full report detailing the ITC's findings will be available May 4. The ITC and Commerce opened up their parallel investigations into...

