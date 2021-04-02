Feds Defend Environmental Review Of $600M NC Bridge

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Federal and North Carolina officials said they made the right decision when they decided not to supplement an environmental review for a roughly $600 million toll bridge after seven years, arguing the project had been exhaustively considered and was properly approved. The Federal Highway Administration said Thursday that travel between the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina and the mainland is a problem and that they properly settled on the Mid-Currituck Bridge project as a solution. Officials studied traffic issues and found a toll bridge would reduce congestion and assist with hurricane evacuation, and after looking at a range of other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS