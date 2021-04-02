11th Circ. Says Chemical Co.'s Email Bid To Nix Fees Improper

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A $650,000 arbitration award for attorney fees can stand, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled, upholding a decision that chemical company DRT America LLC's decision to deliver its motion to vacate the award via email didn't amount to proper service. In a nine-page published opinion released Thursday, a three-judge panel said the American Arbitration Association rules spell out how a motion to vacate an arbitration award must be delivered and includes specific allowable methods. DRT's decision to deliver the motion by email to the attorneys for South Carolina-based O'Neal Constructors LLC on the deadline doesn't hold up, the court held. "The plain language...

