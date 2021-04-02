Real Estate Rumors: CubeSmart, Framebridge, Pinnacle

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust CubeSmart has picked up a Weston, Florida, warehouse for $11.52 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 1500 North Park Drive, a 93,182-square-foot property, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Leo Ghitis, according to the report. CubeSmart plans to convert the property into self-storage space, the journal reported. Custom framing firm Framebridge has opened a new store in Merrifield, Virginia, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The firm has leased 1,270 square feet for five years at 2910 District Ave., a 72,814-square-foot building owned by real estate firm Edens, and...

