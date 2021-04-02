Ex-Prof. Asks 11th Circ. To Rethink Tossing Age Bias Claims

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A former Georgia law professor who claims the now-closed Savannah Law School discriminated against her because of her age has urged the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider tossing her case, arguing that the school's dean demonstrated bias in his testimony. Maggie Tsavaris urged the Eleventh Circuit to rehear the dispute as a full court, arguing that her case brings up matters of "exceptional importance" for those contending their civil rights have been violated because of their age, according to a rehearing petition she filed Thursday. Tsavaris, who was 60 when she was not renewed as an associate professor in 2017, pointed to...

