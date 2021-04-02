Cannabis Startup Founder Hits Ex-Associate With Libel Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The founder of cannabis e-commerce startup Weedmayhem Inc. has filed a suit in California federal court accusing a former business associate of posting defamatory statements online calling him a fraud after their "bromance" and business relationship fell apart. Michael Mizrachi said in Thursday's complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that Sardor Azimovich Abdullaev published false and defamatory statements about him and the company on the websites Ripoff Report and ScamGuard in January and February 2020. "His only reason for publishing such knowing falsehoods was that the bromance was over and he would do whatever...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS