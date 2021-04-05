Staffing Co. Calls Competitor's Arbitration Bid Effort at Delay

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A staffing company is urging a Georgia federal judge to let its lawsuit against a rival and two employees go forward, saying that dismissing the case or sending it to arbitration would let Beacon Hill Staffing deflect or delay efforts to enforce noncompete agreements. Collabera Inc. called the request by Beacon Hill Staffing Group and two of its employees a tactic to let the company continue to benefit from inducing a rival's employees to break their noncompete agreements without consequences. "This Court should not allow Beacon Hill to flout its employees' contractual obligations through this strategy of delay," Collabera said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS