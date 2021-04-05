Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Staffing Co. Calls Competitor's Arbitration Bid Effort at Delay

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A staffing company is urging a Georgia federal judge to let its lawsuit against a rival and two employees go forward, saying that dismissing the case or sending it to arbitration would let Beacon Hill Staffing deflect or delay efforts to enforce noncompete agreements.

Collabera Inc. called the request by Beacon Hill Staffing Group and two of its employees a tactic to let the company continue to benefit from inducing a rival's employees to break their noncompete agreements without consequences.

"This Court should not allow Beacon Hill to flout its employees' contractual obligations through this strategy of delay," Collabera said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!