Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Says Ex-Assistant AG Didn't Face Bias, Abandoned Job

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- North Carolina urged a federal judge to discontinue the last vestiges of a former assistant attorney general's age and disability bias suit, saying he didn't have evidence of discriminatory animus and was let go because he had abandoned his job.

The North Carolina Department of Justice bid for summary judgment on David Adinolfi II's remaining claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act on Thursday, asking the court to deal the final blow to a suit narrowed twice during the past 12 months.

"Plaintiff relies on a hodgepodge of unfounded accusations and insinuations to assert discrimination,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!