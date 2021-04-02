UPS, Teamsters Say Worker's Unfair Firing Suit Came Too Late

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- UPS and a Teamsters local have asked a New York federal judge to toss a former worker's lawsuit alleging the union failed to represent him in a grievance over his allegedly improper firing, saying the suit was filed years too late and is baseless. In separate motions for summary judgment filed Thursday, United Parcel Service Inc. and Teamsters Local 804 asked U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie to toss a lawsuit that former UPS worker Jahmil Barrett filed in 2018 stemming from a grievance over his 2011 firing. The union and company both argued that Barrett filed his suit well beyond the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS