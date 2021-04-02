Tribes Could Get Unfair Edge In Water Rights, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- California and Oregon water agencies, farmers and ranchers have urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn the dismissal of their challenge to certain U.S. Bureau of Reclamation irrigation decisions, saying the ruling would allow tribes to file such suits but not other water rights holders. Shasta View Irrigation District and other water users said in a brief to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday that an Oregon district judge had wrongly decided that the Hoopa Valley Tribe and Klamath Tribes' interests in water from the Klamath Project irrigation system weren't protected by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and that the water users' litigation...

