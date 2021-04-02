Home Depot Avoids Sex Orientation Claim In Race Bias Case

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday that a half-dozen current and former Home Depot employees were too late to add a sexual orientation bias claim to their suit accusing the home improvement retailer of anti-Hispanic animus, but allowed them to add three individual defendants to their case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zahid Quraishi found the proposed sexual orientation bias claim was based on one plaintiff's alleged harassment, which occurred a year before the plaintiffs filed their February 2020 suit. Although adding the claim now wouldn't unduly prejudice Home Depot nearly six months into discovery, the plaintiffs should have mentioned it when...

