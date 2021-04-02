Gymnastics Club Owes $1.3M For Wage Violations, Calif. Says

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A USA Gymnastics member club in California owes $1.3 million in wages and penalties after failing to properly pay dozens of coaches and other employees, the Golden State's labor commissioner said in a statement announcing citations. In a statement Thursday, the California Labor Commissioner's Office said an investigation had uncovered alleged minimum wage, meal and rest break and other violations by Perfect Point Corp., which does business as South Coast Gymnastics, and its owner. "California law requires that workers be paid for all hours worked," California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower said in the statement. "Anything less is wage theft." The citation...

