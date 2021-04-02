Federal Workers Union Warns DOD Of 'Stealth Privatization'

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The American Federation of Government Employees has sent the U.S. Department of Defense a letter arguing that the agency failed to adhere to laws prohibiting the outsourcing of certain civilian jobs during the Trump administration, which resulted in a "stealth privatization" of certain functions. In the letter to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, the union said that the agency appeared to neglect the total force management approach required by Title 10 of the U.S. Code, which sets restrictions for privatizing certain functions performed by DOD civilian employees. "The effect of this has been a diminishment of DOD civilians [relative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS