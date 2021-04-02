Ex-IT Workers Take Third Shot At Early Win In H-4 Visa Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A group of former Southern California Edison IT workers launched a third bid at an early win in their suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged a D.C. federal judge to overturn an Obama-era policy that allows the spouses of certain temporary visa holders to work in the U.S. In Friday's motion, the workers, members of a group known as Save Jobs USA, urged U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to grant them summary judgment and rule that the policy change is outside the powers of the president and instead must be approved by Congress. The workers' first bid...

