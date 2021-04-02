Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rigzone.com Gets $3M Jury Award In Trade Secret Dispute

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Oil industry employment website Rigzone.com has been awarded about $3 million in damages after a federal jury in Houston agreed that its creator stole its trade secrets to launch a competing website.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner entered final judgment on Wednesday in favor of Rigzone and against David Kent, who created competing website Oilpro.com. The jury found that Kent misappropriated Rigzone's trade secrets and also violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity.

Walter Lynch of Jordan Lynch & Cancienne PLLC, counsel for Rigzone and its owner, DHI Group Inc., told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!