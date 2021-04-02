Rigzone.com Gets $3M Jury Award In Trade Secret Dispute

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Oil industry employment website Rigzone.com has been awarded about $3 million in damages after a federal jury in Houston agreed that its creator stole its trade secrets to launch a competing website. U.S. District Judge David Hittner entered final judgment on Wednesday in favor of Rigzone and against David Kent, who created competing website Oilpro.com. The jury found that Kent misappropriated Rigzone's trade secrets and also violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity. Walter Lynch of Jordan Lynch & Cancienne PLLC, counsel for Rigzone and its owner, DHI Group Inc., told Law360...

