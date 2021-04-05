9th Circ. Revives Claims That Medtronic Skirted FDA Review

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived allegations from a whistleblower's suit that Medtronic fraudulently obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for certain spinal surgery implants, but affirmed the dismissal of other claims alleging the medical device maker offered kickbacks to health care providers and pushed off-label uses of the devices. In a 10-page opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that the whistleblower's False Claims Act complaint wrongly assumed that the federal government doesn't reimburse medical providers for "reasonable and necessary" off-label uses of medical devices such as Medtronic Inc.'s Verte-Stack device, which replaces the space left when a vertebra and adjacent disc are...

