Nashville Hotel Bar Accused Of Shorting Wages, Taking Tips

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Nashville hotel bar shorted bartenders and servers on minimum wage and overtime pay by making them spend significant time doing untipped work and took out tips before distributing them, a former employee has said in a proposed collective action in Tennessee federal court. In a complaint filed Thursday, Kirsten Jose accuses Oliver Hospitality LLC, the owner of Nashville's Fairlane Hotel and its Ellington's Mid Way Bar & Grill, of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act's tip credit provisions by making bartenders and servers spend more than 20% of their time on untipped work. "Because the practices described herein do not...

