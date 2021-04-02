Restaurant Beats Suit Over Ky. Child's Severed Fingertip

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appellate panel on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a restaurant liable for a 5-year-old child's severed fingertip after it was caught in a bathroom door hinge, saying the child's family can't invoke a legal doctrine that allows juries to presume negligence. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of O'Charley's Restaurant Properties LLC in a suit accusing the restaurant of negligently installing a bathroom door with a mechanism that closed too fast and caused Adam and Jessica Hale's 5-year-old son Brayden to suffer a severed fingertip when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS