NFT Craze Generates Slew Of Legal Questions

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Non-fungible tokens have captured the imagination of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, artists, collectors and lawyers who say the burgeoning digital assets raise a host of legal questions spanning intellectual property rights, consumer protection and artist royalties. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, attracted widespread attention when the digital artist known as Beeple sold an NFT associated with his work "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" for $63 million in mid-March. Twitter's Jack Dorsey recently auctioned off an NFT of his first tweet, and the NBA has collaborated to create a marketplace for digital highlight clips that has topped $478 million in sales in 2021 so far,...

