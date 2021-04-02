Teamsters Say Disney Unit Regime Should Last Through Vote

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters asked a Florida federal judge Friday to reject a union member's lawsuit seeking to end the national union's control of a local that represents character actors at Walt Disney World, saying the order would unnecessarily accelerate a planned summer election. The Teamsters' national office told U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza to reject union member Gary Brown's request for an injunction that would end the trusteeship over Local 385, which IBT put in place in 2019. The national union said Brown's lawsuit is moot because it plans to hold an election for officers for the local in...

