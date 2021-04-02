Emmanuel Gaillard, Titan Of Int'l Arbitration, Has Died

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Emmanuel Gaillard, the founder of Shearman & Sterling LLP's international arbitration practice area who had recently launched a new specialist firm, died Thursday at the age of 69. Gaillard's firm, Gaillard Banifatemi Shelbaya Disputes, confirmed the news of his "sudden and unexpected" death Friday. "Professor Gaillard was a totem in the world of international arbitration and a source of inspiration for lawyers around the world," the firm said in a statement. "Arbitrators, practitioners, academics and clients universally admired his brilliance, integrity, humanity and dedication." A professor of law in France and a visiting professor at both Harvard and Yale law schools...

