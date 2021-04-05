Walmart Beats Ex-Worker's Sanctions Push In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge refused to impose sanctions on Walmart for what an ex-worker called "stonewalling" in her race discrimination suit, saying the worker had given up her chance to take depositions from Walmart executives. In a text-only order, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Friday shot down a motion for sanctions from Alicia Riley, who claimed the retail giant deliberately dragged its feet on revealing documents Riley argued were central to her racial discrimination claims. Judge Brooks' ruling from the bench, and the docket, shed little light on his rationale. Riley, a Black woman who had worked for Walmart for more...

