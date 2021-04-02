Billionaire Dodging Service In Sex Assault Suit, Accuser Says

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A former employee of billionaire Alki David accusing him of sexual assault moved for default judgment against him Friday in California state court, saying he appears to be dodging attempts to be served in the case and his five corporations all missed deadlines to respond to the lawsuit. Francis J. Flynn, who represents the anonymous Jane Doe suing the media entrepreneur, told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana during a case management conference that his client is moving for a default judgment against David and his companies. No one appeared at the hearing representing David or his interests....

