FCC Leaned On Bad Info For 6 GHz Band Call, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- When the Federal Communications Commission decided to go ahead with opening up the 6 GHz band for wireless services despite concerns about harmful interference, it did so based on findings riddled with "basic logic errors," the D.C. Circuit was told. The agency has attempted to shove the interference concerns of utility groups and telecom companies under the rug by dismissing them as worst-case scenarios, but "worse cases are real cases," a consolidated group of petitioners said Friday. "No one should allow cars on the road with a brake defect simply because the defect causes brakes to fail only occasionally. Yet that is...

